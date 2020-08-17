Man accused of stabbing grandparents found competent to stand trial

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A judge found a Dyer man mentally competent Monday to stand trial on charges alleging he attempted to murder his grandparents by stabbing them.

Nicholas T. Powers, 23, is accused of attacking his 73-year-old grandmother as she wrapped Valentine's Day gifts and then turning the knife on his 79-year-old grandfather Jan. 28, after the grandfather told Powers to move out for smoking marijuana.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas granted a request in February from defense attorney Lemuel Stigler to appoint mental health professionals to assess if Powers is competent to stand trial. The judge appointed a third professional in April to evaluate Powers, records show.

One of the professionals concluded Powers wasn't quite competent to stand trial, but the other two professionals determined he was competent, Cappas said.

John Heroldt testified Monday he evaluated Powers and had some concerns about the defendant's understanding of the court process. However, Heroldt said he thought Powers could become competent if his defense attorney were to spend time educating him.