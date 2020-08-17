Man accused of stabbing grandparents found competent to stand trial

CROWN POINT — A judge found a Dyer man mentally competent Monday to stand trial on charges alleging he attempted to murder his grandparents by stabbing them.
Nicholas T. Powers, 23, is accused of attacking his 73-year-old grandmother as she wrapped Valentine's Day gifts and then turning the knife on his 79-year-old grandfather Jan. 28, after the grandfather told Powers to move out for smoking marijuana.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas granted a request in February from defense attorney Lemuel Stigler to appoint mental health professionals to assess if Powers is competent to stand trial. The judge appointed a third professional in April to evaluate Powers, records show.
One of the professionals concluded Powers wasn't quite competent to stand trial, but the other two professionals determined he was competent, Cappas said.
John Heroldt testified Monday he evaluated Powers and had some concerns about the defendant's understanding of the court process. However, Heroldt said he thought Powers could become competent if his defense attorney were to spend time educating him.
Gary Durak testified he found Powers to be competent. During his evaluation, Powers repeatedly said he did not remember the alleged stabbing but admitted he knew it was wrong while denying responsibility for it, Durak said.
It's possible Powers doesn't remember, because he may have been in an alcohol-induced delirium, Durak said.
Powers' grandmother told police she had never seen Powers in such a state and that "it was something out of a horror movie," court records state.
As police took Powers into custody, they noted he smelled of marijuana and alcohol, appeared dazed and had slurred speech, records state.
Cappas explained the criminal court process to Powers, along with his decision to find Powers competent to stand trial.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Bruno said his office has offered Powers two possible plea agreements.
One proposal would require Powers to plead guilty to two level 4 felony counts of battery with an eight-year sentence.
Another proposal would call for him to plead guilty to two level 3 felony counts of aggravated battery, with a cap of seven years on each count. Powers' attorney would be free to argue his sentence if he were to accept the agreement, but he could face a maximum of 14 years in prison.
Cappas set Powers' next hearing for Sept. 29.
Alex Serano Campos
Victor Hernandez
Stephen Anthony Preda
Melissa A. Mackey
Neil Phillip Jackson
Nicholas Ryan Mohr
Virgil Lee King
Xavier Dominqiue Sims
Zachary Donald Sturm
Curtis Alan Beck
Frank Ruiz
Gregory Lamar Baker
Mary E. Hernandez
Alecia Marcia Collins
Erin Jean Ashton
Joseph Anthony Buncich
Kejuan Dequincy Thompson
Leondre Lewis
Leticia West
Paul Daniel Alvarado
Sharrond Powell
Shawn Anthony Dalton
Todd Robert Urban
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!