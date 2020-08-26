Man accused of violent attack on girlfriend sentenced to 8 years

CROWN POINT — A Cedar Lake man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison after admitting to allegations linked to an attack on his girlfriend.
Carmine Sansone, 43, pleaded guilty in July to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a level 4 felony.
His plea agreement included a domestic violence determination, which prohibits him from possessing firearms and could limit parenting time with any minor children, records show.
In exchange for his plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to drop several charges linked to Sansone's alleged attack on a woman in July 2019.
Sansone was arrested by a SWAT team July 20, 2019, at the woman's Dyer home after a series of events that began July 12, 2019, according to police and court records.
Sansone, who was convicted of felony burglary in Lake County in 2016, admitted in his plea agreement he argued with the woman while he had a gun, causing her to fear for her life.
The woman told police Sansone had been angry with her for about a week before he attacked her in her bedroom, pushing her down, choking her, grabbing her by the hair and pounding her face on a floor.
She alleged Sansone forced her into her truck and ordered her to withdraw $600 from an ATM in Munster. During the trip, he slammed her face into a window because he thought she was laughing at him, court records state.
The woman was able to escape from the truck in Harvey and seek help inside a restaurant, records state.
Sansone was arrested days later, after returning to the woman's home with a gun.
