Man admits he encouraged co-defendants to rape woman during home invasion
CROWN POINT — An East Chicago man faces a prison sentence of 20 to 60 years after pleading guilty Friday to three charges linked to a 2017 home invasion and rape in Hammond, records show.

Elias Costello, 21, admitted in a plea agreement he and co-defendants Nathaniel J. Asbury, 23, of Hammond, and Isiah Barboza, 18, broke into a Hammond home July 16, 2018, armed with a shotgun and wearing masks with the intention of taking jewelry, money and electronics.

The home belonged to the family of Costello's then-girlfriend, who also has been charged in the case, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

Costello, Asbury and Barboza took turns holding the shotgun while Asbury and Barboza raped a female relative of Costello's then-girlfriend, the plea agreement states.

Costello held the woman down during the rape, slapped the victim on the buttocks and encouraged Asbury and Barboza, records allege.

Costello also threatened to shoot another person in the home if he refused to open a door, records state.

Costello pleaded guilty to rape, a level 1 felony; burglary, a level 2 felony; and intimidation, a level 5 felony.

Defense attorney John Cantrell and Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Infinity Westberg will argue Costello's sentence. However, his plea agreement calls for a floor of 20 years and a cap of 60 years. 

In exchange for Costello's pleas, prosecutors agreed to dismiss his remaining counts, including a firearm enhancement.

Asbury and Barboza have each pleaded not guilty.

Barboza's next court hearing is set for Oct. 7. Asbury's next hearing is set for Sept. 2.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas scheduled Costello's sentencing hearing for Nov. 6.

