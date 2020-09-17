Man admits he molested 5-year-old girl, agrees to 12-year sentence

CROWN POINT — A South Bend man could face 12 years in prison after admitting Thursday to molesting a 5-year-old girl in East Chicago.
Qwanya S. Robinson, 37, pleaded guilty to child molesting, a Level 4 felony.
He agreed to a maximum sentence of 12 years, with no option for alternative placement, attorneys said.
If Lake Criminal Court Judge Jamise Perkins accepts his plea agreement, he also would be required to register as a sex offender.
In exchange for his plea, the state agreed to dismiss his remaining charges, including a Level 1 felony count of child molesting that carries a sentence of up to 50 years because of the girl's age, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Nadia Wardrip said.
East Chicago police were dispatched Nov. 12, 2018, to a residence after receiving reports Robinson was found in bed with the girl and both were naked. The girl told police Robinson put his “bad thing” in her, records state.
Perkins set Robinson's sentencing hearing for Oct. 28.
Bennie Therrell
Brandon Deshaun Rogers
Brandon Williams
Breanna Lee McDaniel
Brian Lee Thomas
Brittni Campbell
Bruce Brooks-Wright
Cameron Terrell Seals
Carl Lee Thomas
Catherine Eckstrom
Christopher Wesby
Consuelo Castillo
Cory Simmons
Darian Goodlander
Dawn Bogart
Efrain Gonzalez
Fernando Zavala
James Allen Knots
Jazzmine Batts
Jesus Macias
Jesus Pena
John Miller Jr.
Joshua Daniel Dudenski
Josue Galvez Torres
Keenan Hooker
Kissmet Solitaire Perkins
Lavell Vincent Nylon
Lionel James
Lydia Theresa Conley
Marsean Roberts
Melvin Collins
Michael Edward Banter
Michael Taline Williams
Michelle Teresa Snyder
Patrick Sebella
Sean Jacques
Shaquita Donella Jones
Trentez Tucker Dashawn
William Piekarczyk
William Westerfield
Willie M. Walker
Willie Walker
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!