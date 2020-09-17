Man admits he molested 5-year-old girl, agrees to 12-year sentence

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A South Bend man could face 12 years in prison after admitting Thursday to molesting a 5-year-old girl in East Chicago.

Qwanya S. Robinson, 37, pleaded guilty to child molesting, a Level 4 felony.

He agreed to a maximum sentence of 12 years, with no option for alternative placement, attorneys said.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Jamise Perkins accepts his plea agreement, he also would be required to register as a sex offender.

In exchange for his plea, the state agreed to dismiss his remaining charges, including a Level 1 felony count of child molesting that carries a sentence of up to 50 years because of the girl's age, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Nadia Wardrip said.

East Chicago police were dispatched Nov. 12, 2018, to a residence after receiving reports Robinson was found in bed with the girl and both were naked. The girl told police Robinson put his “bad thing” in her, records state.