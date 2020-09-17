 Skip to main content
Man admits he molested 5-year-old girl, agrees to 12-year sentence
CROWN POINT — A South Bend man could face 12 years in prison after admitting Thursday to molesting a 5-year-old girl in East Chicago.

Qwanya S. Robinson, 37, pleaded guilty to child molesting, a Level 4 felony.

He agreed to a maximum sentence of 12 years, with no option for alternative placement, attorneys said.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Jamise Perkins accepts his plea agreement, he also would be required to register as a sex offender.

In exchange for his plea, the state agreed to dismiss his remaining charges, including a Level 1 felony count of child molesting that carries a sentence of up to 50 years because of the girl's age, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Nadia Wardrip said.

East Chicago police were dispatched Nov. 12, 2018, to a residence after receiving reports Robinson was found in bed with the girl and both were naked. The girl told police Robinson put his “bad thing” in her, records state.

Perkins set Robinson's sentencing hearing for Oct. 28.

