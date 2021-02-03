Man admits to forcing teen to have sex, impregnating her

CROWN POINT — A Merrillville man could face up to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to forcing a teenage female relative to have sex with him, causing her to become pregnant.

Marshall Wesley, 38, admitted to one count of child molesting, a level 1 felony.

In exchange for his plea, Porter County prosecutors agreed to dismiss a child molesting case and Lake County prosecutors will dismiss remaining charges in their case.

Wesley will be required to register as a sex offender, according to his plea agreement.

The alleged sexual abuse began in spring 2015, when the girl was 13 years old, and continued until spring 2016, when the girl realized she was pregnant, according to court records.

The girl's family found out about the abuse, but initially decided to forgive Wesley, records say.

"She was told when she went to the hospital to have the baby to say that a 15-year-old boy impregnated her, which she did," records state.

It's unclear in the court record when the case first came to the attention of police, who interviewed the girl.