Man admitted to burglarizing Hobart business to feed drug addiction, police allege

HOBART — A 34-year-old Gary man admitted to police that he broke into and stole tools from a business in the city's northwest end to fuel a drug addiction, an official alleged.

Larry Lovenduski, Jr. allegedly entered the business after throwing a rock through a window shortly after midnight Dec. 24 in the 3800 block of West 37th Avenue, said Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales.

Detectives were able to identify Lovenduski as the suspect through "extensive investigative methods," Gonzales said.

The Lake County Prosecutor's Office accepted charges Wednesday against Lovenduski.

Lovenduski is charged with one felony count of burglary, two felony counts of theft with a prior conviction and a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief, court records show.

He was being held without bond at the Lake County Jail Wednesday. An initial court appearance had not yet been scheduled for Lovenduski as of Thursday.

"In most cases, any Law Enforcement Officer will admit that burglaries are some of the more difficult cases to solve. But with the increased prevalence of surveillance cameras in and around homes and businesses it has really assisted with the investigative efforts by Law Enforcement to help solve these difficult cases," Gonzales said.