Man airlifted after crashing, becoming trapped in vehicle

PORTER — A man was extricated from a vehicle and airlifted to a local trauma center after he crashed into a tree early Thursday, an official said.
Firefighters and police responded to the crash about 12 a.m. to U.S. 12 and Waverly Road and discovered the man was trapped in the vehicle, Porter Deputy Fire Chief Dan Branham said.
Responders extricated the man, and a helicopter arrived afterward to transport him to a trauma center, Branham said. The man was conscious and breathing at the time.
Branham said he was not aware of the man's age and residence or the extent of his injuries.
The Porter Police Department is investigating the crash, Branham said.
Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Check nwi.com throughout the day for updates to this story.
