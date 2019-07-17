{{featured_button_text}}
HIGHLAND — A man in a straw hat allegedly hit a customer with a gun and robbed a GameStop, police said. 

At 2:05 p.m. Wednesday police responded to an armed robbery at GameStop at 10345 U.S. 41 in Highland, Highland police Cmdr. John Banasiak said.

Witnesses said a man came into GameStop and approached the register, walking abnormally.

He pulled a long black gun from his pant leg and ordered the woman at the register to give him cash from the register, police said.

The man then allegedly struck a nearby customer, a 27-year-old man, in the head with the weapon. After the employee gave the suspect the cash, the man fled the scene.

He traveled northbound through the Highland Grove Mall parking lot in a white Honda CRV that had an Illinois license plate, police said.

The suspect was described as a black man wearing black jogging pants, a white t-shirt, sunglasses and a straw hat.

The customer who was struck was taken to the hospital for cuts and abrasions to his head. 

The investigation is currently ongoing and surveillance images are in the process of being acquired by authorities, police said. Banasiak asked anyone with information about the suspect or incident to call 219-838-3184 and ask to speak with a detective.

