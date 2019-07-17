HIGHLAND — A man in a straw hat allegedly hit a customer with a gun and robbed a GameStop, police said.
At 2:05 p.m. Wednesday police responded to an armed robbery at GameStop at 10345 U.S. 41 in Highland, Highland police Cmdr. John Banasiak said.
Witnesses said a man came into GameStop and approached the register, walking abnormally.
He pulled a long black gun from his pant leg and ordered the woman at the register to give him cash from the register, police said.
The man then allegedly struck a nearby customer, a 27-year-old man, in the head with the weapon. After the employee gave the suspect the cash, the man fled the scene.
He traveled northbound through the Highland Grove Mall parking lot in a white Honda CRV that had an Illinois license plate, police said.
×
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
The suspect was described as a black man wearing black jogging pants, a white t-shirt, sunglasses and a straw hat.
The customer who was struck was taken to the hospital for cuts and abrasions to his head.
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.
The investigation is currently ongoing and surveillance images are in the process of being acquired by authorities, police said. Banasiak asked anyone with information about the suspect or incident to call 219-838-3184 and ask to speak with a detective.
Bradley Thomas Williams
Age: 53 Residence: Portage Booking Number(s): 1907072 Arrest Date: July 8, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Cartia Dominique Roberts
Age: 26 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1907067 Arrest Date: July 8, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: MUN
Cecilia Marines
Age: 27 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 1907025 Arrest Date: July 7, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Dean Arthur Lessentine
Age: 65 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1907047 Arrest Date: July 8, 2019 Offense Description: Fail to register as sex offender Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Dejontaye Latraze Moore
Age: 27 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1907051 Arrest Date: July 8, 2019 Offense Description: Escape Class: Felony
Entry Code: O
Fred Lewis Parker
Age: 44 Residence: Sheridan, IN Booking Number(s): 1907064 Arrest Date: July 8, 2019 Offense Description: Operating a vehicle as a HTV Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Jaionne M. Parks
Age: 26 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1907060 Arrest Date: July 8, 2019 Offense Description: Habitual Traffic Offender Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
James William Rickmann
Age: 27 Residence: Whiting Booking Number(s): 1907075 Arrest Date: July 9, 2019 Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Jennifer L. Carns
Age: 33 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1907037 Arrest Date: July 8, 2019 Offense Description: Dealing in Cocaine or Narcotic Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Kelvin M. Jones
Age: 27 Residence: Chicago Booking Number(s): 1907026 Arrest Date: July 7, 2019 Offense Description: Burglary Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Kenneth James Anderson
Age: 60 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1907059 Arrest Date: July 8, 2019 Offense Description: Dealing in Cocaine or Narcotic Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Kenneth Richard Thews
Age: 21 Residence: Cedar Lake Booking Number(s): 1907063 Arrest Date: July 8, 2019 Offense Description: Maintaining a common nuisance Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTC
Kevin Clifford Clark
Age: 29 Residence: Lowell Booking Number(s): 1907058 Arrest Date: July 8, 2019 Offense Description: Criminal Confinement Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Lauren Marie Milby
Age: 20 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1907062 Arrest Date: July 8, 2019 Offense Description: Possess of Methamphetamine Class: Felony
Entry Code: HOLD
Murrell Jose Porche
Age: 21 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 1907074 Arrest Date: July 8, 2019 Offense Description: Robbery Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Pierre Cashes McClinto Rodgers
Age: 22 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1907065 Arrest Date: July 8, 2019 Offense Description: Robbery Class: Felony
Entry Code: HOLD
Richard Carter III
Age: 60 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1907069 Arrest Date: July 8, 2019 Offense Description: Habitual Traffic Offender Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Robert James Worland
Age: 55 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 1907038 Arrest Date: July 7, 2019 Offense Description: OWI, OWI Endangering a Person Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Sterling Excel Rice
Age: 32 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 1907027 Arrest Date: July 7, 2019 Offense Description: Strangulation Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Terry Millender
Age: 51 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 1907406 Arrest Date: July 8, 2019 Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Tiffany Lenette Bennett
Age: 31 Residence: Richton Park, IL Booking Number(s): 1907077 Arrest Date: July 8, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: MUN
William F. Parsons Jr.
Age: 51 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1907033 Arrest Date: July 7, 2019 Offense Description: Domestic Battery PrevConv/ Pres of child Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.