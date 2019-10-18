{{featured_button_text}}
Alleged theft suspect

The man in the surveillance image is suspected of alleged theft at a store in downtown Hoabrt, police said. 

 Provided by the Hobart Police Department

HOBART — Police are asking the public's help in identifying a man caught on surveillance camera accused of stealing from a Hobart business, police said.

At 1:00 p.m. Wednesday a man entered a business in downtown Hobart and allegedly took a small electric blower without paying, Hobart Sgt. Nicholas Wardrip said.

On Friday afternoon, the Hobart Police Department released surveillance images from the store to the public. 

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wardrip at 219-942-4485 or by email at nwardrip@cityofhobart.org.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.