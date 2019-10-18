HOBART — Police are asking the public's help in identifying a man caught on surveillance camera accused of stealing from a Hobart business, police said.
At 1:00 p.m. Wednesday a man entered a business in downtown Hobart and allegedly took a small electric blower without paying, Hobart Sgt. Nicholas Wardrip said.
On Friday afternoon, the Hobart Police Department released surveillance images from the store to the public.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wardrip at 219-942-4485 or by email at nwardrip@cityofhobart.org.