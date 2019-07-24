HIGHLAND — A man allegedly stashed five liquor bottles in his backpack and punched a Target employee in the face, court records said.
Joshua Jerome Jackson, 21, was charged with robbery resulting in bodily injury, theft and resisting law enforcement, according to court records.
A Target employee told police that on July 15 he saw Jackson enter the store with a black backpack and put a two bottles of Grey Goose vodka, two bottles of Patron tequila and one bottle of Don Julio tequila into his shopping cart.
Jackson then allegedly put all five bottles in his backpack and began to exit the store without paying, court records said.
The employee followed Jackson and asked him to come back into Target. Jackson then allegedly punched the employee in the face and fled, court records said.
Another officer saw a man matching Jackson's description running along the grassy area and pursued him, ordering him to stop.
Once the officer caught up to Jackson, Jackson allegedly charged at him with closed fists, swinging to strike him. The officer blocked the punch and the two went to the ground. The officer ordered Jackson to place his hands behind his back or he would be tased and Jackson complied.
Police allegedly found the five liquor bottles described by the employee in Jackson's backpack.
A warrant for Jackson's arrest was issued Tuesday, and he was arrested Wednesday afternoon and taken into custody at Lake County Jail.
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.
