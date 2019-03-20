MICHIGAN CITY — A man walked into a Michigan City bank, announced he was robbing it and allegedly fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect is at large and police are asking the public's help identifying the man.
At 1:48 p.m. Wednesday, a man entered the Fifth Third Bank at 2604 Franklin St., a Michigan City Police Department news release said.
The man announced he was robbing the bank and demanded cash from the teller, police said. He then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police said no one was injured in the robbery.
The man is described as an African American man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs between 140 150 pounds. He has a thin build and was wearing dark clothing, police said.
Anyone with information on the suspect or crime is asked to call Michigan City Police Cpl. Jillian Ashley at 874-3321, ext. 1082, or via email jashley@emichigancity.com.
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.
