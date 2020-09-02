Man arrested after 13-year old molestation victim reported at hospital, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RENSSELAER — After a child molestation victim showed up to a hospital for medical treatment, police launched an investigation and arrested a suspect.

On Wednesday Blake H. Smart, 20, of Rensselaer was charged with child molesting, a Level 3 felony, according to Jasper Superior Court records.

On July 27 medical staff contacted the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office because there was a child molestation victim receiving treatment at a hospital. The 13-year-old girl said the molestation happened in Jasper County.

The mother of the girl was contacted by a Jasper County Sheriff’s deputy and an investigation was launched. A long investigation and forensic interview revealed the molestation happened between May 31 and June 5 in a residence just west of Rensselaer, police said. The girl had been staying with a couple at the residence.

On Monday detectives met with Smart and he admitted to molesting the girl, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. Police immediately arrested Smart and he was taken to the Jasper County Detention Center.