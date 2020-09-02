 Skip to main content
Man arrested after 13-year old molestation victim reported at hospital, police say
Man arrested after 13-year old molestation victim reported at hospital, police say

RENSSELAER — After a child molestation victim showed up to a hospital for medical treatment, police launched an investigation and arrested a suspect. 

On Wednesday Blake H. Smart, 20, of Rensselaer was charged with child molesting, a Level 3 felony, according to Jasper Superior Court records.

On July 27 medical staff contacted the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office because there was a child molestation victim receiving treatment at a hospital. The 13-year-old girl said the molestation happened in Jasper County.

The mother of the girl was contacted by a Jasper County Sheriff’s deputy and an investigation was launched. A long investigation and forensic interview revealed the molestation happened between May 31 and June 5 in a residence just west of Rensselaer, police said. The girl had been staying with a couple at the residence.

On Monday detectives met with Smart and he admitted to molesting the girl, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. Police immediately arrested Smart and he was taken to the Jasper County Detention Center.

A mugshot of Smart was not immediately provided by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news.

