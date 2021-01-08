Man arrested after entering woman's home, stealing her phone, police say

JASPER COUNTY — A 23-year-old Geraldine, Alabama, man was arrested on an outstanding warrant alleging he trespassed in the home of a woman while she was asleep and stole her cell phone, police said.

Albert B. Hendon was booked into the Jasper County Detention Center early Monday, according to a Jasper County Sheriff's Office news release.

Hendon is accused of entering the woman's home Dec. 11, police said. After waking up, the woman demanded Hendon leave her home.

He grabbed the woman's cell phone before taking off, police said. The phone was valued at about $1,200.

Hendon is charged with one felony count each of burglary and theft and misdemeanor invasion of privacy, court records show.

A not guilty plea was entered on Hendon's behalf during an initial hearing Jan. 6 at Jasper Superior Court. A $2,500 cash bond was received on his behalf, records show.