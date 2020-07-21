Man arrested after making sexual remarks to child at Region campground, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JASPER COUNTY — A Kankakee man accused of making sexual comments to a 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged.

Nicholas Lopez, 55, faces one count of solicitation of a child for sexual intercourse, a level 5 felony.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office responded late Thursday to a campground in northwest Jasper County after the child's parent reported a complaint.

Deputies spoke with the child, who told them he was riding a bicycle when Lopez gestured for him to come over, a sheriff's office release states.

The child told deputies Lopez then made unsolicited sexual comments to him, the release states.

Lopez spoke with deputies, saying he talked with the child and he "shouldn't have talked like that with a kid," the release states.

Lopez was being held at the Jasper County Detention Center pending an initial hearing.

Bond was set for Lopez at $40,000 surety or $4,000 cash, court records showed.