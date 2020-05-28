Man arrested after police find handgun, suspected drugs in car, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAKE COUNTY — An Illinois man was arrested Tuesday after police found a handgun and suspected drugs in his car during a traffic stop, Illinois State Police said.

Darrin S. Nelson, 30, of Harvey, was speeding east of the 1-mile marker near Interstate 80 and 94 about the time police stopped his car.

Nelson was driving a white 2002 Chevrolet 93 mph in a 55 mph zone before police stopped him at the three-mile marker.

Police said Nelson smelled of alcohol when as they spoke with him. Nelson completed field sobriety tests and was offered a certified chemical test for intoxication but refused.

Police found and seized a 9 mm handgun and suspected drugs inside Nelson's car.

Nelson was arrested and transported to the Lake County jail.

Police plan to charge Nelson with one count each of dealing cocaine, carrying a handgun without a license, possession of cocaine, operating while intoxicated while endangering another person, operating while intoxicated, and two counts of dealing marijuana.