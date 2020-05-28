Man arrested after police find handgun, suspected drugs in car, police say

LAKE COUNTY — An Illinois man was arrested Tuesday after police found a handgun and suspected drugs in his car during a traffic stop, Illinois State Police said.
Darrin S. Nelson, 30, of Harvey, was speeding east of the 1-mile marker near Interstate 80 and 94 about the time police stopped his car.
Nelson was driving a white 2002 Chevrolet 93 mph in a 55 mph zone before police stopped him at the three-mile marker.
Police said Nelson smelled of alcohol when as they spoke with him. Nelson completed field sobriety tests and was offered a certified chemical test for intoxication but refused.
Police found and seized a 9 mm handgun and suspected drugs inside Nelson's car.
Nelson was arrested and transported to the Lake County jail.
Police plan to charge Nelson with one count each of dealing cocaine, carrying a handgun without a license, possession of cocaine, operating while intoxicated while endangering another person, operating while intoxicated, and two counts of dealing marijuana.
Police have seized guns in Lake County five times over the last five days, police said.
