Man arrested in murder of teen girl found dumped in Region alley, authorities say

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the homicide of a 14-year-old Chicago girl whose body was found dumped in an alley in Gary last year.

Deon Simmons, 35, was wanted in the murder of Takaylah Tribitt, who was reported missing in Chicago, said Nick Gonzalez, inspector for the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Simmons was taken into custody without incident about 11:30 a.m. in the 6900 block of South Michigan Avenue, Gonzalez said. Chicago police assisted.

Simmons was expected to face extradition proceedings in Cook County before facing a Lake Criminal Court judge.

Tribitt was found dead by utility workers Sept. 16, 2019, in an alley near East 20th Avenue and Pennsylvania Street in Gary.

She died from a gunshot wound, but remained unidentified for months as the Lake County coroner's office awaited the results of DNA analysis.

Several family members came forward after a composite sketch of Tribitt and a photo of a T-shirt with the words "Supergirl power" were released.

Tribitt was reported missing by a representative from a Chicago shelter about two weeks before her body was found, Chicago police said.