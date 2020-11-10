Man arrested in murder of teen girl found dumped in Region alley

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the homicide of a 14-year-old Chicago girl whose body was found dumped in an alley in Gary last year.

Deon Simmons, 35, was wanted in the murder of Takaylah Tribitt, who was reported missing in Chicago, said Nick Gonzalez, inspector for the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Simmons was taken into custody without incident about 11:30 a.m. in the 6900 block of South Michigan Avenue, Gonzalez said. Chicago police assisted.

Detectives with the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, including Sgt. William Poe and Cpl. Ed Gonzalez, did a lot of work with DNA and social media search warrants during the past year, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

"They got a lead and kept on that lead, and uncovered some great evidence," he said.

Simmons was expected to face extradition proceedings in Cook County before facing a Lake Criminal Court judge, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.

"I would like to commend all of the officers involved in investigating this case and making an arrest," Martinez said. "I'm especially proud of how officers from several agencies shared information and resources to make progress in the case."