Man arrested on child molesting charges after 7 years on the lam

CROWN POINT — A man was expected to make his first court appearance Monday on charges filed more than seven years ago alleging he sexually abused a girl when she was between the ages of 4 and 10.

Fermin B. Rosales, 20, of Joliet, recently was extradited from El Paso County, Texas, to Lake County.

Rosales is accused of repeatedly molesting the girl when they lived in the same home in Hammond between March 2003 and March 2009.

Rosales' initial appearance was scheduled for Monday before a Lake Criminal Court magistrate, online records showed.

The girl first disclosed the alleged abuse in early 2012, after she was admitted to a mental facility for treatment, court records state.

Rosales was charged in June 2013 with nine felonies, including three counts of child molesting.

The girl told police Rosales repeatedly touched her inappropriately when she was between the ages of 4 and 6, documents state.

When she was 10 years old, Rosales began forcing her to have intercourse and oral sex, court records allege.