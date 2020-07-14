Man arrested on dealing, possessing narcotics charges, police say

WHEATFIELD — Officers say they found a central Indiana man driving around with possible meth in his car.
Tymothy J. Debolt, 33, of Beech Grove, faces several charges, including dealing methamphetamine, in connection with the incident, according to Jasper County Sheriff's deputies.
Sheriff deputies responded early Tuesday, July 7 for a report that a driver was being followed from Ind. 2 and Interstate 65, a sheriff's office news release stated.
Deputies found the vehicle and spoke with the driver, who identified himself as Debolt, police said. He told deputies he was following the other driver because he thought that person was a friend of his, the release stated.
Deputies say they learned through a background check that Debolt had a record of traffic offenses. A sheriff's K-9 police dog then completed an open-air sniff on Debolt's vehicle and alerted officers of possible narcotics inside, the release stated.
Shortly after, deputies executed a search warrant on Debolt's vehicle, finding individual baggies of a crystal substance and drug paraphernalia inside. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine during a field test.
Debolt was being held in the Jasper County Detention Center on several felony charges, including dealing methamphetamine, a level 4 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony; habitual traffic offender, a level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
