Man arrested on murder charge in I-94 shooting, police say

CROWN POINT — Police arrested a 28-year-old man Friday on charges alleging he murdered another man in a shooting Sept. 20 on Interstate 80/94 in Lake Station, officials said.

Shaughn S. Nelson, of Gary, was identified as a suspect in the homicide of Twon Jones, 28, after Indiana State Police detectives spent hours reviewing evidence in the case and the vehicles involved, police said.

Police think Nelson targeted Jones, according to a news release.

After receiving a 911 call from a man who said he'd been shot, troopers found Jones in the driver's seat of a black 2004 Lincoln parked against a shoulder near a Ripley Street exit ramp.

Jones was bleeding but responsive, so police began life-saving efforts.

Jones was taken by ambulance to St. Mary's Medical Center in Hobart, where he was pronounced dead.

Jones was the only person in the Lincoln, police said.

Nelson was being held Friday without bond at the Lake County Jail.