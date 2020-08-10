You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested on suspected weapon, drug offenses after leading police on chase
alert urgent

Man arrested on suspected weapon, drug offenses after leading police on chase

{{featured_button_text}}
Man arrested on suspected weapon, drug offenses after leading state police on chase

Jelani D. Long

 Provided

GARY — A man was arrested on suspicion of drug and weapon offenses after he led an Indiana state trooper on a vehicle pursuit early Monday, officials said.

Police identified the man as Jelani D. Long, 20, of Gary.

A trooper, at about 2:20 a.m. Monday, was on patrol when he saw a Nissan Altima travel through a stoplight and tried to stop the driver, an Indiana State Police news release states.

The driver, later identified as Long, disregarded the trooper's command and fled the area, ISP said.

After a brief pursuit, Long stopped at 45th Avenue and Maryland Street, where he and a juvenile passenger were taken into custody, ISP said.

Long was being held at the Lake County Jail Monday, pending formal charges. He faced charges including resisting law enforcement, possession of a handgun with no license, possession of marijuana and several other related offenses, ISP said.

Gary police assisted sate police at the scene, officials said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

100 mph winds possible for Chicago this afternoon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts