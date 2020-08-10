Man arrested on suspected weapon, drug offenses after leading police on chase

GARY — A man was arrested on suspicion of drug and weapon offenses after he led an Indiana state trooper on a vehicle pursuit early Monday, officials said.
Police identified the man as Jelani D. Long, 20, of Gary.
A trooper, at about 2:20 a.m. Monday, was on patrol when he saw a Nissan Altima travel through a stoplight and tried to stop the driver, an Indiana State Police news release states.
The driver, later identified as Long, disregarded the trooper's command and fled the area, ISP said.
After a brief pursuit, Long stopped at 45th Avenue and Maryland Street, where he and a juvenile passenger were taken into custody, ISP said.
Long was being held at the Lake County Jail Monday, pending formal charges. He faced charges including resisting law enforcement, possession of a handgun with no license, possession of marijuana and several other related offenses, ISP said.
Gary police assisted sate police at the scene, officials said.
