Man at center of Gary officer's firing files lawsuit seeking $2M in damages

Hamilton takes some solace in the fact that Peck was fired, in part, because other police officers came forward and testified against him.

"Not all police are bad. Some do their jobs every day, and they do them well," Cameron said.

The lawsuit alleges Peck did not have a legal reason to stop Hamilton after Hamilton pulled out of a McDonald's drive-thru on Grant Street.

Peck failed to tell Hamilton the reason for the stop and didn't give Hamilton enough time to comply with orders to produce legal documents before violently pulling Hamilton out of his car, the lawsuit states.

Later, Hamilton was standing handcuffed at the rear of Peck's police vehicle when he turned his head while talking to Peck. The officer pushed Hamilton's face into the police car, causing Hamilton to lose teeth, the lawsuit alleges.

Hamilton was charged with misdemeanor counts of driving while suspended, operating while intoxicated, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and refusal to identify self, and cited for unsafe lane movement as a result of his encounter with Peck.