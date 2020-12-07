 Skip to main content
Man at center of Gary officer's firing files lawsuit seeking $2M in damages
Man at center of Gary officer's firing files lawsuit seeking $2M in damages

Gary Police Stock
The Times

HAMMOND — An attorney for Rasaan Hamilton filed a civil lawsuit seeking more than $2 million in damages Thursday, the same day a former Gary police officer terminated for pushing Hamilton's face into the back of a cruiser while Hamilton stood handcuffed sought to have his firing overturned.

The Gary Police Civil Service Commission voted Nov. 5 to fire Patrolman Terry Peck because of Peck's actions against Hamilton on March 19, 2019.

Peck is the past president of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 61 in Gary.

Peck's attorney, Elizabeth Bemis, asked the commission to overturn its vote to fire Peck. The commission is expected to announced its decision in January.

In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Hammond, Hamilton alleges Peck violated his constitutional rights to be free from unreasonable search and seizure, false arrest and unlawful detention, and excessive force.

The suit names Peck and the city of Gary as defendants.

Hamilton was traumatized by his encounter with Peck and decided to pursue the lawsuit to bring attention to police misconduct, Chicago attorney Chester Cameron Jr. said.

"He has nightmares. He has flashbacks," Cameron said. 

Hamilton wanted to ensure that his voice is heard as communities nationwide work to root out police violence.

Hamilton takes some solace in the fact that Peck was fired, in part, because other police officers came forward and testified against him.

"Not all police are bad. Some do their jobs every day, and they do them well," Cameron said.

The lawsuit alleges Peck did not have a legal reason to stop Hamilton after Hamilton pulled out of a McDonald's drive-thru on Grant Street.

Peck failed to tell Hamilton the reason for the stop and didn't give Hamilton enough time to comply with orders to produce legal documents before violently pulling Hamilton out of his car, the lawsuit states.

Later, Hamilton was standing handcuffed at the rear of Peck's police vehicle when he turned his head while talking to Peck. The officer pushed Hamilton's face into the police car, causing Hamilton to lose teeth, the lawsuit alleges.

Hamilton was charged with misdemeanor counts of driving while suspended, operating while intoxicated, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and refusal to identify self, and cited for unsafe lane movement as a result of his encounter with Peck.

Hamilton testified at Peck's disciplinary hearing that Peck never asked him to take a portable breath test or perform field sobriety tests. Another officer testified she did not smell alcohol on Hamilton.

All of the charges against Hamilton were dismissed in February, online records show.

Hamilton is asking he be awarded $1 million in compensatory damages and another $1 million in punitive damages, which are intended "to punish (Peck), hold him accountable and deter this type of misconduct in policing in the future," Cameron said.

