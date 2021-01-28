Man attacked, robbed after asking suspects for payment for haircut, police say

GARY — A man was shot at, battered and then robbed Tuesday by a group of three men whom he gave haircuts to when he asked for payment, police said.

Police met with the man, a 36-year-old from Hammond, about 8:30 p.m. at West 21st Avenue and Clark Road after responding to a report of someone battered and possibly shot in the 2100 block of Morton Street, said Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

There, another person had picked the man up and let him wait in his car until police arrived.

The man told police he met the suspects earlier at a home in the 2200 block of Baker Street after they contacted him through Facebook about hair-cutting services, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

Once he completed the haircuts, the man asked for payment and was met with gunfire from one of the suspects, he told police. The other two then attacked him.

The man reported he was battered and choked until he nearly passed out before being thrown out of the home. The suspects also took his cell phone, Westerfield said.

Officers noticed the man had a gash and considerable lump on his head, prompting them to call medics to the scene. However, the man declined medical attention and was then taken back to his home by police, Westerfield said.