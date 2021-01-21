Man attempted to light woman on fire, stalked her for months, shot at her, police allege

CROWN POINT — A Merrillville man was in custody Thursday on charges alleging he attempted to light an ex-girlfriend on fire in November, stalked her for more than a month and returned Dec. 21 to shoot at her and her family.

Aaron A. White, 34, of Merrillville, was scheduled to make an initial appearance Friday in Lake Criminal Court on four counts of attempted murder, two felony counts of stalking and five felony counts of criminal recklessness.

According to court records, the woman broke up with White and he became angry Nov. 22, threw lighter fluid on her and attempted to light her on fire in the presence of her 20-year-old and 11-year-old daughters.

White threw the woman to a floor by her throat, but she was able to escape with her children, court records state.

White began texting the woman death threats and returned to her home in Gary's Glen Park section Nov. 26, when he attempted to break in, broke out windows and stole Ring doorbells from the front and back entrances, court documents allege.

The woman told police he returned last the same day and broke the windshield on her car and a front window to the home.

The woman obtained a protection order against White on Nov. 30, records state.