Man attempts to entice girl into van while she waited for bus in Munster, police say

MUNSTER — While waiting for a bus, a girl was asked to get into a van by a man claiming he had puppies.

At 6:55 a.m. Friday the girl told police she was waiting at Adelaide Place and Hohman Avenue when she was approached by a white cargo van with no windows, the Munster Police Department said.

A white man with gray hair and a gray mustache attempted to entice the girl, police said. He asked the girl to come into his van because he had puppies, in which the girl ran away, screaming for help.

The man waved to her and then drove northbound on Hohman Avenue as she ran away.

“The Munster Police Department encourages parents to speak with their children about strangers regularly and to encourage them to stay alert and aware of their surroundings,” police said in a public announcement. “Parents of small children are also encouraged to wait with them at bus stops or to walk them to school for their safety. Always report suspicious activity immediately by calling 911.”

