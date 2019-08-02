HOBART — Police allegedly found a stockpile of firearms in a man’s living room after his wife called 911 saying her husband of 30 years pointed an assault rifle at her head, court records said.
Ricky Eugene Burns, 64, was charged with intimidation, criminals recklessness and pointing a firearm, according to the Superior Court of Lake County.
On Wednesday evening, police responded to a residence in the first block of East Third Street in Hobart. A woman called 911 alleging her husband pointed an assault rifle at her during an argument and he was still inside the residence, court records said.
The woman said Burns became upset when he woke up at 3 p.m. and saw that his vehicle had been borrowed by a couple that was living with Burns and his wife, allegedly punching a wall.
She told police he said if she didn’t confront the couple about paying rent he would “kill them all,” court records allege. The woman said she commented, “Go ahead, kill me,” to which Burns responded, “You asked for it (expletive)," and ran downstairs, court documents said.
She told police she heard her husband come back upstairs and heard the sound of a rifle being cocked. She said she was sitting on a bed in a bedroom when Burns allegedly pointed an AR-15 level with her head and said, “I'm going to shoot you in the head.”
The woman put her hands up, thinking her husband would pull the trigger, however, he left the room, and she heard him crying downstairs.
While police were speaking with the woman and Burns was inside the home, a SWAT team arrived at the residence.
The woman told police Burns was prescribed three antidepressants that he hadn’t been taking for several months, court records said. She also said Burns allegedly talks about killing people he hates, and he keeps weapons around him at all times.
An officer at the scene was able to speak with Burns and told him he was a combat veteran like Burns, and he was there to help. Burns allegedly responded that “he has killed a lot of people and liked it,” court documents said.
A consent-to-search form was obtained and police searched the home for weapons and allegedly found an AR-15 rifle on the couch of the living room, a 9 mm handgun on the floor in front of the couch and a 12-gauge shotgun leaning on the arm rest of the couch, court records said. All of the firearms allegedly had ammo in them.
One loaded .45-caliber handgun was found on a couch cushion and another unloaded firearm of the same type was found on the table near the couch, police said. All weapons were confiscated, police added.
In the southwest corner of the room, police found a .308 caliber rifle, which was inside a case.
Burns complied with officers and was taken to Southlake Methodist Hospital where he was committed. He was later taken to the Illinois Masonic Hospital for treatment, court records said.