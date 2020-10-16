Man beat woman with liquor bottle after she refused to have sex with him, police say

CROWN POINT — A West Peoria man recently was extradited from Illinois to Lake County to face charges alleging he beat a woman with a liquor bottle July 5 because she refused to have sex with him.
Martese L. Long, 37, was riding in the woman's car about 6 a.m. when she pulled into a gas station on Broadway because she planned to turn around and take him back to Chicago, Lake Criminal Court records state.
The woman told police Long was mad because she would not take him to her relative's home in Gary for sex.
Long had a fifth of Hennessy, which was half full, and he began to hit her in the face, mouth and head with it, court records allege. He also is accused of hitting her with his fist.
The woman's car was in drive at the time, and it struck a curb and stopped, documents state.
The woman told police she was dazed and bleeding, and her relative — who had been traveling in a different car — came to her aid.
Long got out of her car and walked away, leaving his cellphone and keys behind, records state.
Long arrived in Lake County last week and posted a $4,000 cash bond. He's facing felony charges of aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.
His initial appearance is set for Oct. 28.
