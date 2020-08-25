Man beaten to death at federal lockup, AP reports

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The killing of an inmate who was beaten to death at a federal lockup in Indiana is under investigation by the FBI, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press about an attack that revives questions about safety in the beleaguered federal prison system.

An autopsy determined the May death of Jose Nieves-Galarza, 59, was caused by "blunt-force injuries" that caused him to bleed to death in his cell. The fatal beating was not publicly disclosed by prison officials and has not previously been reported.

The blows nearly ruptured the man's aorta and were "most likely inflicted" by someone's foot, according to an autopsy report obtained by the AP.

Nieves-Galarza's death, ruled a homicide, came just months before he was scheduled to be released from the FCI Terre Haute, where he was serving a seven-year sentence for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He had several prior convictions for robbery in New York and had been sentenced under the Armed Career Criminal Act.

The fatal beating is at least the third killing inside a federal prison since December. In March, the AP reported a 31-year-old inmate had been fatally beaten at USP Thomson, a high-security federal penitentiary in Illinois. Another inmate died following a knife attack at the federal lockup in Chicago in December.