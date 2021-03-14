 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man booked on child molesting charges, police say
urgent

Man booked on child molesting charges, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
William Hoaglan.jpg

William Hoaglan, 42, of Union Township.

 Provided by the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office

A Union Township man was arrested Thursday and later booked into LaPorte County Jail on six felony counts of child molesting.

William Hoaglan, 42, was taken into custody and transported from his home Thursday afternoon after 3:49 p.m., LaPorte County Police said in a news release.

Police initially met with a family and an alleged victim at their residence in reference to a sex offense report. While en route authorities learned Hoaglan wished to surrender for the alleged offense, police said.

Hoaglan was first transported to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office. He was later housed in the LaPorte County Jail Thursday evening. He is booked on a $100,005.00 cash-only bond through LaPorte Circuit Court.

An investigation is ongoing.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Adjusting the Grand Old Lady's clock

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts