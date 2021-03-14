Man booked on child molesting charges, police say

A Union Township man was arrested Thursday and later booked into LaPorte County Jail on six felony counts of child molesting.

William Hoaglan, 42, was taken into custody and transported from his home Thursday afternoon after 3:49 p.m., LaPorte County Police said in a news release.

Police initially met with a family and an alleged victim at their residence in reference to a sex offense report. While en route authorities learned Hoaglan wished to surrender for the alleged offense, police said.

Hoaglan was first transported to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office. He was later housed in the LaPorte County Jail Thursday evening. He is booked on a $100,005.00 cash-only bond through LaPorte Circuit Court.

An investigation is ongoing.

