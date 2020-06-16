Man charged after allegedly masturbating by duck pond at Highland park, police say

HIGHLAND — A Highland resident was arrested after two girls reported seeing a man masturbating by the duck pond by a bike path, police said.
James Foy, of Highland, was charged with public indecency and public intoxication, according to Lake Superior Court records.
Around 8 p.m. on June 8, police were called to Homestead Park at 8000 Parrish Avenue for a report of a man masturbating by the bike trail, according to a Highland Police Department report.
Two girls were sitting by the water watching ducks at a pond when they saw what the man was doing. One of the girls told police that when he noticed them, he said, “It’s O.K., you can sit here with me,” police reports said.
The two girls jumped on their bicycles and left the area to contact police. They described the man as wearing a lime green shirt, saying he was last seen on a concrete slab by the duck pond.
A Highland officer went to the park, where he found the man, later identified as Foy, allegedly laying by the concrete sewer drain with his eyes closed and his penis in his hand. The officer got Foy’s attention and told him to gather his belongings and to come down from the drain.
Foy met with the officer, who arrested him and transported him to Highland Police Department. While speaking with Foy, the officer said he smelled a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.
Foy was then transported to Lake County Jail without incident.
