You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man charged after shooting teenager in head, fleeing police, cops say
alert urgent

Man charged after shooting teenager in head, fleeing police, cops say

{{featured_button_text}}
Anthony Devante Cobb

Anthony Devante Cobb

 Provided

HAMMOND — A 27-year-old East Chicago man was charged after allegedly shooting a Hammond teen in the head at a gas station and then fleeing police in a chase that ended in East Chicago on Thursday.

Anthony Devante Cobb is accused of shooting an 18-year-old Hammond woman in the head at the Hudson gas station at 169th Street and Arizona Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Hammond Police Lt. Steven Kellogg said.

The woman had pulled into the gas station when a man standing outside of another vehicle opened fire on her, a witness told police.

The woman then drove a short distance from the gas station and called 911. She was transported to a local hospital. She is in stable condition and recovering, Kellogg said.

Whiting Police, following a description of the suspect vehicle, located it around 6:50 p.m. and attempted to stop it. The vehicle ultimately crashed in East Chicago after a police pursuit.

Three suspects fled the vehicle, including Cobb, a 30-year-old man and a 21-year-old East Chicago woman. The identities of the other two vehicle occupants have not been released pending charges, Kellogg said.

Cobb faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious felon and resisting law enforcement. He is being held at the Lake County Jail, Kellogg said.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts