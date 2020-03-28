Man charged after shooting teenager in head, fleeing police, cops say

HAMMOND — A 27-year-old East Chicago man was charged after allegedly shooting a Hammond teen in the head at a gas station and then fleeing police in a chase that ended in East Chicago on Thursday.

Anthony Devante Cobb is accused of shooting an 18-year-old Hammond woman in the head at the Hudson gas station at 169th Street and Arizona Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Hammond Police Lt. Steven Kellogg said.

The woman had pulled into the gas station when a man standing outside of another vehicle opened fire on her, a witness told police.

The woman then drove a short distance from the gas station and called 911. She was transported to a local hospital. She is in stable condition and recovering, Kellogg said.

Whiting Police, following a description of the suspect vehicle, located it around 6:50 p.m. and attempted to stop it. The vehicle ultimately crashed in East Chicago after a police pursuit.

Three suspects fled the vehicle, including Cobb, a 30-year-old man and a 21-year-old East Chicago woman. The identities of the other two vehicle occupants have not been released pending charges, Kellogg said.