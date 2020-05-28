Man charged for giving false information to purchase firearm, courts say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — A man was accused of giving false information to purchase a firearm following an investigation that was part of a U.S. Department of Justice’s initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce firearms laws.

Kyle Jackson, 34, was charged with making a material false statement in the acquisition of a firearm, according to U.S. Northern District of Indiana court records.

The case was a part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Guardian and was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, said U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch. Project Guardian, initiated in 2019, is a collaboration between federal, state and local law enforcement to investigate and prosecute gun crimes.

“My office is working closely with the ATF to identify individuals making false statements when buying firearms to prevent these illegal purchases,” Kirsch said. “We will continue to use all tools and charges available to us to prevent firearms from ending up in the wrong hands.”