Man charged for giving false information to purchase firearm, courts say

HAMMOND — A man was accused of giving false information to purchase a firearm following an investigation that was part of a U.S. Department of Justice’s initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce firearms laws.
Kyle Jackson, 34, was charged with making a material false statement in the acquisition of a firearm, according to U.S. Northern District of Indiana court records.
The case was a part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Guardian and was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, said U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch. Project Guardian, initiated in 2019, is a collaboration between federal, state and local law enforcement to investigate and prosecute gun crimes.
“My office is working closely with the ATF to identify individuals making false statements when buying firearms to prevent these illegal purchases,” Kirsch said. “We will continue to use all tools and charges available to us to prevent firearms from ending up in the wrong hands.”
On Nov. 23, 2019, Jackson made a false statement to purchase a firearm at a federally-licensed firearms dealer in Schererville, court records said. Jackson filed paperwork to obtain the firearm allegedly using a former residence he lived at in Gary rather than the residence he was currently living at. Chicago authorities recovered Jackson’s firearm in January.
Court records also allege that on May 22, Jackson purchased three more firearms from the same dealer using a different address than his current residence. Officers contacted Jackson directly after he made the purchase.
An arrest warrant for Jackson was executed on Wednesday and his next court date has not yet been set, according to court records.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!