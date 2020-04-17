Man charged in death of 5-year-old Schererville boy, courts say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A man was charged with the death of his girlfriend's 5-year-old son in their Schererville home, court reports said.

Michael J. Tunstall, 26, was charged with murder and aggravated battery, according to Superior Court of Lake County records.

“In my 27 years in law enforcement, I have seen many types of tragedy,” said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. “But as a police officer, the death of a child is always particularly difficult to accept."

On Thursday Lake County police were conducting a death investigation of a 5-year-old boy who was under Tunstall’s care. An officer responded to Franciscan Health in Dyer where the deceased boy’s body was being held.

The officer saw what appeared to be fresh bite marks and some bruising on his body and questioned Tunstall.

Tunstall said he had been with his girlfriend and her children that day. After being out for a time, the group returned to his girlfriend’s home in Schererville with her children, when the boy woke up from a nap vomiting. He said he took the child to the bathtub where he became unresponsive and alerted the mother, whom he said was in the home.