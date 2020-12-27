Man charged in East Chicago homicide claimed self-defense, records show

CROWN POINT — A Gary man charged with murdering a 31-year-old man last week in East Chicago's Harbor section told police he acted in self-defense, court records show.

Tyree K. Williams, 22, accused Max Reed, 31, of Merrillville, of holding him and his girlfriend at gunpoint about 6:10 a.m. Dec. 15 inside an apartment in the 3600 block of Michigan Court, records show.

Williams told police he shot Reed because he was scared for his life, according to court documents.

Reed was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered a not guilty plea on Williams' behalf to one count of murder during Williams' initial hearing Friday.

The children of Reed's girlfriend were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, court records state.

Williams said he first confronted Reed earlier that morning over allegations Reed had threatened two women, one of whom was Reed's girlfriend, records state.

Both women lived in apartments in the 3600 block of Michigan Court.

Williams told police he fought Reed before Reed left, and that Reed had a nightstick. The nightstick was not recovered, court records state.