Man charged in fatal shooting wanted on drug charges
Man charged in fatal shooting wanted on drug charges

Alize Hicks

Alize M. Hicks

 Provided

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man facing an attempted murder charge in a shooting last spring in Hammond was wanted Wednesday on new charges alleging he was dealing methamphetamine in Highland.

Alize M. Hicks, 24, attempted to hide several small bags containing multicolored tablets in his groin area during a traffic stop April 28, 2019, near the 9500 block of southbound Cline Avenue, Lake Criminal Court records allege.

A Highland police officer stopped Hicks because he drifted over a white traffic line and the license plate on the Jaguar he was driving came back to a Buick van, record state.

Testing conducted in June by an Indiana State Police lab showed the pills police found on Hicks contained methamphetamine, according to court documents.

Hicks was charged March 28 in connection with a shooting March 24 in the 7300 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Hammond.

Brandon E. Davis, 25, of Hammond, was wounded when Hicks shot him in the stomach during an argument, court records allege.

Davis died July 3 at Community Hospital in Munster from the gunshot wound he suffered March 24, according to the Lake County coroner's office. 

Hicks remains charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery in Davis' shooting. Lake County prosecutors could file a murder charge.

Prosecutors typically wait to upgrade charges until after receiving documentation of a final cause and manner of death.

