Man charged in shooting that wounded two in January, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A Michigan City man faces charges from a shooting on Jan. 12 that wounded two people in the 100 block of Dewolfe Street.

Darryl A. Fields Jr., 35, of Michigan City, was arrested Thursday afternoon at his residence in the 200 block of Detroit Street for an active warrant, said Michigan City Sgt. Cisco Rodriguez.

The Fugitive Apprehension Team, comprising police from the Michigan City Police Department, the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, the Porter County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Service, took Fields into custody.

Fields has been charged with attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery, possession of a firearm by a serious felon, criminal recklessness, two counts of battery with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief, according to LaPorte Superior Court records.

Around 3 a.m. Jan. 12, patrol officers were called to a shots fired report in the 100 block of Dewolfe Street in Michigan City, police said.

Soon after the call, officers were told two people suffering from gunshot wounds arrived at Franciscan Health Michigan City. Both victims were described as men in their early 20s who were in stable condition.