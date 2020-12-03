Man charged in sledgehammer attack says he'll reject plea offer

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man facing a second trial on charges of allegedly attempting to murder a man with a sledgehammer nearly three years ago told a judge Wednesday he would reject a possible plea offer calling for a 16-year sentence.

Patrick J. Ross, 42, said the only plea offer he would accept called for an eight-year sentence.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Burke told Judge Diane Boswell an eight-year agreement had been offered in the past but was no longer on the table.

"That plea will not be offered ever again," Burke said.

Ross was convicted in February of multiple felony counts in the sledgehammer attack Jan. 25, 2018 outside Scott Middle School in Hammond. A level 1 felony such as attempted murder carries a possible penalty of up to 40 years in prison.

Boswell set aside the jury's verdict against Ross in March, because Ross' public defender withdrew from the case mid-trial and Ross never clearly said he wanted to represent himself.

Ross went on to tell the jury he knew how to swing a hammer and would have killed the victim if that were his intention. He admitted to drinking gin and taking prescription pills before the attack Jan. 25, 2018, on a man who had accompanied Ross' ex-wife to the school.