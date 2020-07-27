You are the owner of this article.
Man charged with 10-year-old son's murder will be returned to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana man charged with killing his 10-year-old son will be returned back to his home state from Missouri.

Anthony Dibiah has been jailed in Macon, Missouri since his July 19 arrest after being pulled over by the state's highway patrol, WRTV reported.

Prosecutors in Marion County charged the 37-year-old in his son's death the following day. Nakota Kelly's body has not been found.

Indiana authorities have until Aug. 3 to retrieve him from Missouri.

According to court documents filed by prosecutors, Dibiah told someone in a phone call that he suffocated his son and dumped his body.

It's not clear if Dibiah has an attorney to comment on the charge.

