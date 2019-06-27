CROWN POINT — The man accused of killing local radio personality Velia Taneff and her daughter three years walked into court Thursday with a vacant stare.
Whether James Lohnes comprehends the criminal proceedings for which he has been jailed since his arrest in 2016 remains an open question.
Two months ago, Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas ordered two psychiatric specialists to evaluate the 47-year-old Crown Point man’s mental competency to assist his court-appointed defense attorneys at his murder trial.
Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan, who was substituting for Cappas on Thursday, said one of the specialists’ reports has yet to be completed and the other report states Lohnes refused to cooperate with the specialist’s evaluation.
Sullivan warned Lohnes the court can deny any defense motion to postpone his trial, now scheduled to begin Nov. 12, if he refuses to take part in the evaluations.
Lohnes didn’t respond. Sullivan told his attorneys, “Someone will have to explain that to him."
Lohnes even refused to sit with his two court-appointed public defenders, preferring to remain in the jury box, where other defendants being held in the Lake County Jail must sit while waiting for their cases to be called.
The magistrate set the next hearing date in the case for Aug. 1.
Lohnes is pleading not guilty to the murder of 86-year-old Taneff, a veteran Democratic Party activist and former commentator on Gary’s WLTH station as well as her 63-year-old daughter, Lana Taneff.
Police were dispatched the afternoon of Jan. 17, 2016, to the mother's property in the 2300 block of West 44th Avenue after receiving a phone call from a friend of the Taneffs who couldn’t reach them by telephone and was concerned for their well-being.
Officers found Lana Taneff dead in the basement of their unincorporated Calumet Township home and her mother strangled in an upstairs apartment of a building she owned next door.
Investigators also found Lohnes’ DNA under one of Velia Taneff's fingernails and surveillance video of him walking with Velia Taneff hours before her death. He had worked there periodically as a handyman.
Lohnes also is charged with stealing Taneff's 2003 Cadillac the same day and driving it east to Montpelier, Ohio, where an Ohio state trooper found him parked along the side of the road and arrested him on suspicion of drunken driving.
He has remained in Lake County Jail custody since.
No jury has been assembled to hear any evidence in the case over the past three years because of Lohnes' erratic behavior.
In contrast to his reticent demeanor Thursday, Lohnes has been very unrestrained in the past, firing several of his public defenders in apparent disputes over defense strategies.
He also repeatedly has mailed about a dozen written complaints from his Lake County Jail cell to Cappas.
The judge did grant Lohnes access to the Lake County Jail law library.
Lohnes since has mounted a novel legal challenge to his murder charges in U.S. District Court in Hammond — claiming his rights were violated because no grand jury investigated his case.
A federal judge denied Lohnes petition three times with the comment, “This case is closed. It is time for Lohnes to stop filing in this case.”
But that didn’t stop Lohnes from filing a half-dozen civil suits against the commissioner of Social Security, a former and current county sheriff and county jail employees, including one who he claims denied Lohnes a carton of milk one day while he was in jail.
Cappas had ordered Lohnes be evaluated for mental competency two previous times. In both cases, he was eventually found to be mentally competent.