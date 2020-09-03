 Skip to main content
Man charged with killing grandparents
Man charged with killing grandparents

Police stock
Times file photo

MARKHAM, Ill. — A 21-year-old south suburban Chicago man faces two counts of first-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his grandparents who took him in when he was released from prison, authorities said.

Romel Tyson was charged Wednesday in connection with the slayings of Gabriel Tyson, 66, and Carmella Tyson, 65. Police said they found the two dead Monday in their Markham home while conducting a wellness check.

Man accused of stabbing grandparents found competent to stand trial

When officers looked through the home, they discovered Romel Tyson in a bedroom surrounded by knives, Police Chief Terry White said. Officers found bloody knives throughout the house, he said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office ruled the grandparents died of multiple sharp force injuries. It wasn't clear how long the couple had been dead.

Romel Tyson had been living with his grandparents since being paroled from prison, city spokesman Michael Taylor said.

The Illinois Department of Corrections website shows he was released June 22 after serving a sentence for a residential burglary conviction in Cook County.

