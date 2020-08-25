 Skip to main content
Man charged with killing wife whose head found in cellar
Michael Dale Parks, 44, of Crawfordsville was formally charged with murder Monday in Montgomery Circuit Court. He's being held without bond.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — An Indiana man has been charged with killing his wife whose severed head was found buried in his cellar, authorities said.

The headless body of Hope Parks was found early Thursday on a bridge over Sugar Creek while Parks was reporting her missing at the Crawfordsville Police Department.

Parks told police he hadn’t seen his wife since Aug. 18, when she left the house after an argument. He said she drove off in a vehicle driven by an unknown person.

Parks allowed police to search the couple’s home, where officers noticed dried blood in areas including the garage, driveway and rear deck, Lt. David Long said in an affidavit.

The woman’s head was found buried in the cellar, the affidavit said.

An autopsy determined Hope Parks died from a gunshot wound to the head.

An attorney for Parks was not listed in court records.

