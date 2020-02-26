Man charged with shooting Indiana judges at White Castle claims self-defense

INDIANAPOLIS — A man charged with shooting two southern Indiana judges outside of an Indianapolis White Castle restaurant last year claims in a Tuesday court filing that he acted in self-defense.

The filing claims that Brandon Kaiser was pulling on a locked door and trying to enter a downtown White Castle when the judges approached him “in a hostile manner,” slammed him to the ground, choked him, beat him and kicked him in the head.

"The defendant, who was repeatedly beaten, choked and slammed around, was reasonable to fear that this assault would result in his death or injury," the notice of affirmative defense said.

Kaiser faces 14 charges, including four felony counts of aggravated battery, in connection with the May 1 shooting of Clark County judges Andrew Adams and Brad Jacobs.

The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications announced disciplinary charges in October against Adams, Jacobs and Crawford Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell, who was also present during the incident.

The judges, who were in Indianapolis for a judicial conference, had been bar-hopping before going to the restaurant. They were outside the restaurant when Kaiser and his nephew Alfredo Vazquez drove by in an SUV.