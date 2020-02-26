You are the owner of this article.
Man charged with shooting Indiana judges at White Castle claims self-defense
Man charged with shooting Indiana judges at White Castle claims self-defense

White Castle Alcohol

A White Castle restaurant in Columbus, Ohio on June 21, 2004.

 Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — A man charged with shooting two southern Indiana judges outside of an Indianapolis White Castle restaurant last year claims in a Tuesday court filing that he acted in self-defense.

The filing claims that Brandon Kaiser was pulling on a locked door and trying to enter a downtown White Castle when the judges approached him “in a hostile manner,” slammed him to the ground, choked him, beat him and kicked him in the head.

Judges shot

Clark County Circuit Court judges Andrew Adams and Bradley Jacobs.

"The defendant, who was repeatedly beaten, choked and slammed around, was reasonable to fear that this assault would result in his death or injury," the notice of affirmative defense said.

Indiana judge apologizes for fight that led to White Castle shooting

Kaiser faces 14 charges, including four felony counts of aggravated battery, in connection with the May 1 shooting of Clark County judges Andrew Adams and Brad Jacobs.

Sabrina Bell

Sabrina Bell

The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications announced disciplinary charges in October against Adams, Jacobs and Crawford Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell, who was also present during the incident.

The judges, who were in Indianapolis for a judicial conference, had been bar-hopping before going to the restaurant. They were outside the restaurant when Kaiser and his nephew Alfredo Vazquez drove by in an SUV.

Court documents say one of the men yelled something out a window that prompted Bell to give them the middle finger. Vazquez parked the SUV and a verbal altercation turned violent.

Kaiser drew a weapon and shot Adams in the stomach, documents in the disciplinary and criminal cases say. Kaiser then shot Jacobs twice in the chest. Kaiser and Vazquez then drove away.

A jury trial has been scheduled for March 16.

3 Indiana judges face disciplinary charges in White Castle shooting

A grand jury indicted Adams for his role in the fight. Adams, who admitted to kicking Kaiser, pleaded guilty in September to a misdemeanor count of battery but avoided jail time.

Vazquez was sentenced to 180 days on home detention and a year on probation for violating probation and for misdemeanor battery.

