Man charged with shooting mother's ex during argument

CROWN POINT — A Gary man was wanted Friday on charges he shot his soon-to-be former stepfather Jan. 2 while he and his relatives were gathering his mother's belongings.

Freeman Wright, 18, and his relatives went to the man's home in the 1500 block of East 50th Place to pick up the belongings and a 6-year-old child, Lake Criminal Court records.

When they arrived, the man told Wright's family members the child was not there but allowed them inside to pick up Wright's mother's items, court documents allege.

The victim's soon-to-be ex-wife came into the house, and they argued before he told her to leave, records state.

The man told police one of the family members took a swing at him, so he pushed a screen door closed and it hit the family member. Wright then fired several shots at him, striking him in the arm, records allege.

The family left, and the man called 911, documents state.