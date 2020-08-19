Man convicted in death of Michael Jordan's dad to be paroled

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RALEIGH, N.C. — One of two men convicted in the murder of Michael Jordan’s father in 1993 will be released from prison in three years, state officials said Tuesday.

The N.C. Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission announced in a three-paragraph statement that it has granted parole to Larry Demery, who is to be released in August 2023, news outlets reported.

The 2023 release date arises from a portion of Demery's parole agreement stipulating he will take part in a program which provides scholastic and vocational help to prepare him for life after he is released from prison, said Greg Thomas, spokesman for the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

A spokeswoman for Jordan declined comment on Tuesday.

During their trial, prosecutors used testimony from Demery to identify Daniel Green as the triggerman in the deadly robbery of James Jordan early on July 23, 1993. Jordan’s body was found 11 days later in a South Carolina swamp and identified using dental records. Demery and Green were both 18 at the time.