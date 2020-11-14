Man convicted of gunning down friend with AK-47 as he played video games

According to previous testimony, a group of men were gathered inside Montel Brooks' home in the 2100 block of Harrison Street, which is in the former Delaney housing complex.

Mario Brooks had a bottle of vodka and appeared intoxicated, and people in the home had been smoking "wet," a slang term for PCP or "embalming fluid."

Montel Brooks told Mario Brooks and Watson to keep it down at one point, a witness testified. About 20 minutes later, the mood was calm when Montel Brooks emerged from a back bedroom holding an AK-47.

A witness testified it sounded like a grenade went off when Montel Brooks fired the first shot. Watson was shot nine times and lost 50% of the blood in his body.

Montel Brooks' sentencing hearing was set for Dec. 14.

Brooks also is still facing charges alleging he shot a 42-year-old Portage man in the chest Dec. 20, 2017, in Gary.