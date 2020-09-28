Man could be released from jail next week if judge accepts plea in child sex abuse case

CROWN POINT — A 28-year-old man could be released from jail next week if a judge accepts his plea agreement in a child sex abuse case.
Ronnie L. Jackson III, of Gary, formally pleaded guilty last week to a revised charge of child solicitation, a level 5 felony.
Under an earlier version of a plea agreement, he would have admitted to one count of sexual misconduct with a minor, also a level 5 felony, Lake Criminal Court records show.
Defense attorney Joshua Malher said during a hearing the plea agreement was revised after Judge Diane Boswell raised a concern about the original version.
Jackson admitted to performing oral sex on a boy who was younger than 14 on Sept. 1, 2018, according to the plea agreement.
According to initial court filings, Jackson allegedly told police he sexually abused two boys after meeting them at a gas station near the intersection of 21st Avenue and Virginia Street in Gary.
In exchange for Jackson's plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss three counts of child molesting, a level 1 felony, and one count of attempted child molesting, also a level 1 felony.
If Boswell accepts the plea agreement, she would sentence Jackson on Monday to two years in prison and suspend an additional two years in favor of probation.
He likely would be released after his sentencing, because of credit for time he's already served while his case was pending.
Jackson would be required to register as a sex offender and enroll in intensive sexual dysfunction counseling, which would be monitored by probation officers.
