Man could be released from jail next week if judge accepts plea in child sex abuse case

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A 28-year-old man could be released from jail next week if a judge accepts his plea agreement in a child sex abuse case.

Ronnie L. Jackson III, of Gary, formally pleaded guilty last week to a revised charge of child solicitation, a level 5 felony.

Under an earlier version of a plea agreement, he would have admitted to one count of sexual misconduct with a minor, also a level 5 felony, Lake Criminal Court records show.

Defense attorney Joshua Malher said during a hearing the plea agreement was revised after Judge Diane Boswell raised a concern about the original version.

Jackson admitted to performing oral sex on a boy who was younger than 14 on Sept. 1, 2018, according to the plea agreement.

According to initial court filings, Jackson allegedly told police he sexually abused two boys after meeting them at a gas station near the intersection of 21st Avenue and Virginia Street in Gary.

In exchange for Jackson's plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss three counts of child molesting, a level 1 felony, and one count of attempted child molesting, also a level 1 felony.