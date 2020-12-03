Man could face up to 3 years in prison for shooting at woman

CROWN POINT — A 51-year-old man could face up to three years in prison for his role in a shooting nearly a year ago in Gary.

Charles King III, of Gary, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of intimidation, a level 5 felony.

He was accused of shooting at a woman Dec. 23, 2019, as she and her child stood at the front door of her home. One of the bullets grazed the woman's arm, court records state.

Four other children were inside the house at the time of the shooting, according to court documents.

The shooting stemmed from an earlier argument and tussle between King and the woman at a residence in the 4300 block of West 23rd Avenue. The woman told police King accused her of trying to "run his house," pushed her, grabbed her by the collar and threw her on a couch.

She pepper-sprayed King and left, records state.

A short time later, she answered a knock at her door and saw King running toward her house as he fired a gun, documents say.

In exchange for King's plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss eight remaining counts, including felony attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon, multiple counts of criminal recklessness and one count of criminal confinement.