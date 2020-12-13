 Skip to main content
Man could face up to eight years for driving at officer, hitting squad car
CROWN POINT — A Gary man pleaded guilty Thursday in connection with allegations he drove at a Gary police officer last year and crashed into another officer's car while fleeing a traffic stop.

Rayfael A. Gardner, 41, could face up to eight years in prison if Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas accepts his plea agreement.

Gardner admitted he was involved in a traffic stop May 8, 2019, near 19th Avenue and Virginia Street when he drove at the officer in an attempt to avoid being arrested, the plea agreement states.

That officer retreated out of the way, while another officer fired shots at Gardner's car. Gardner allegedly sped off south on Virginia Street, drove in the wrong lane, disregarded traffic stop signs and signals, and crashed into a marked squad car at East 21st Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive.

The officer in the squad was knocked unconscious and initially could not feel his legs, police said. The officer regained consciousness in the ambulance and now has feeling in his legs.

Gardner tried to run after the crash, but an officer stopped him and held him down until other officers arrived, court records allege.

Gardner, who was convicted in 2007 of felony dealing in cocaine, had a gun on him, records state.

He pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a level 4 felony, and attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.

In exchange for his pleas, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss his remaining charges, including a level 1 felony count of attempted murder.

Cappas set Gardner's sentencing hearing for Jan. 21.

Rayfael Gardner

Rayfael Gardner

