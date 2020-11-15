 Skip to main content
Man crashes car, flees onto rooftop, police say

A Minnesota man believed to be on narcotics was talked down from a rooftop by Hammond Police early Sunday following a single-vehicle crash he fled from.

Police were first dispatched around 8:51 a.m. to the 6500 block of Forest Avenue in reference to the single-vehicle crash. Arriving officers advised the driver fled on foot, Lt. Steven Kellogg said.

Surrounding officers located the driver, a 29-year-old man from Minnesota, in the 6600 block of State Line Avenue. The man resisted arrest and climbed onto a rooftop, Kellogg said.

Police were able to talk the man down from the rooftop and detain him without further incident, Kellogg said.

Additional information about the incident will be released when available.

