Man crashes car into Centier Bank, reverses into parks department vehicle, police say

GRIFFITH — A man drove into a bank lobby entrance and then backed into a parks department car Saturday, damaging the building and two vehicles, police said.
Centier Bank in Griffith was shut down for the day after the crash.
Around 10 a.m. officers were called to a vehicle that had crashed into Centier Bank at 500 Broad Street in Griffith, said Cmdr. Keith Martin.
A Ford F-150 pickup truck, driven by a 79-year-old Merrillville man, had gone over the sidewalk and crashed into the front of the bank building, where the lobby entrance is located. The vehicle struck the brick facade but did not go through the entrance.
The man then attempted to back up out of the building and ended up circling around and reversing into the nearby intersection of Broad and Elm streets.
The man then backed up into a Griffith Parks and Recreation Department vehicle with two town employees inside, Martin said.
No one was injured, but the bank building and both vehicles were damaged. The bank’s east wall was damaged and the bank closed down for the day, police reported. The Ford F-150 had to be towed from the scene, but the Parks Department vehicle was able to drive away from the crash.
Griffith police handled the building crash while Lake County Sheriff's police reported to the crash between the man's truck and the parks department vehicle. The Griffith building inspector also reported to the scene.
Police said the crash was accidental and as of Saturday afternoon, no charges or citations were issued.